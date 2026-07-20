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    U.S. Forces Complete 11th Night of Strikes Against Iran

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. Forces Complete 11th Night of Strikes Against Iran

    TAMPA, Fla. — At 8:15 p.m. ET on July 21, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) successfully completed the 11th consecutive evening of strikes against Iran.

    CENTCOM assets targeted Iranian military operations centers, maritime capabilities, aircraft hangars, drone storage facilities, and military logistics infrastructure to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

    Over the past three months, Iran has attacked more than 30 commercial vessels transiting the international waterway vital for regional and global trade. The unwarranted attacks have endangered hundreds of innocent mariners and undermined freedom of navigation.

    Despite Iranian aggression, the Strait of Hormuz remains open for commercial vessel transit. Since early May, CENTCOM forces have helped facilitate the transit of approximately 900 commercial vessels and 450 million barrels of crude oil.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 20:43
    Story ID: 570461
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 208
    Downloads: 1

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    U.S. Forces Complete 11th Night of Strikes Against Iran

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    CENTCOM

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