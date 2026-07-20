Lt. Lauren Glass, a Naval aviator, speaks about her 2nd tour of duty.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 16:56
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1015581
|VIRIN:
|260715-N-KL617-3979
|Filename:
|DOD_111854036
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Tour Aviator Aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt, by PO3 Adam Barnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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