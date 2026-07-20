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    2nd Tour Aviator Aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt

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    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.15.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Adam Barnett 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    Lt. Lauren Glass, a Naval aviator, speaks about her 2nd tour of duty.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 16:56
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1015581
    VIRIN: 260715-N-KL617-3979
    Filename: DOD_111854036
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Tour Aviator Aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt, by PO3 Adam Barnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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