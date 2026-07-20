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    Arkansas National Guard Guatemala Engineer Mission

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    SANARATE, GUATEMALA

    07.01.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Israel Sanchez 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Arkansas National Guard 239th Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB) of the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team spent two weeks in Sanarate, Guatemala June 17 - July 1, 2026, strengthening international partnerships while helping advance infrastructure projects by sharing knowledge and technical expertise in foundation pavement work that improve the country's transportation capabilities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 15:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1015567
    VIRIN: 260701-D-A3584-8908
    Filename: DOD_111853614
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: SANARATE, GT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arkansas National Guard Guatemala Engineer Mission, by SSG Israel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Arkansas National Guard
    Guatemala Army
    Army Core of Engineers
    International

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