Arkansas National Guard Guatemala Engineer Mission

The Arkansas National Guard 239th Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB) of the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team spent two weeks in Sanarate, Guatemala June 17 - July 1, 2026, strengthening international partnerships while helping advance infrastructure projects by sharing knowledge and technical expertise in foundation pavement work that improve the country's transportation capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 15:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1015567
|VIRIN:
|260701-D-A3584-8908
|Filename:
|DOD_111853614
|Length:
|00:03:35
|Location:
|SANARATE, GT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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