This instructional video is intended for healthcare providers and offers an overview of progressive lenses, including key concepts and best practices to support patient care.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 11:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015525
|VIRIN:
|260529-N-QL281-7670
|Filename:
|DOD_111853059
|Length:
|00:05:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Progressive Vision: The Clear Path Forward for Providers, by Todd Dorsey, Tristan Miller, Thomas Ferguson, Steven Fixel, Theodore Pough, Bryan Gordon, Adam Desaulniers and James Lloyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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