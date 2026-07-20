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    Progressive Vision: The Clear Path Forward for Providers

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    UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Video by Todd Dorsey, Tristan Miller, Thomas Ferguson, Steven Fixel, Theodore Pough, Bryan Gordon, Adam Desaulniers and James Lloyd

    Medical Visual Information Directorate-NMLPDC

    This instructional video is intended for healthcare providers and offers an overview of progressive lenses, including key concepts and best practices to support patient care.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 11:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015525
    VIRIN: 260529-N-QL281-7670
    Filename: DOD_111853059
    Length: 00:05:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Progressive Vision: The Clear Path Forward for Providers, by Todd Dorsey, Tristan Miller, Thomas Ferguson, Steven Fixel, Theodore Pough, Bryan Gordon, Adam Desaulniers and James Lloyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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