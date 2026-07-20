video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015487" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

What's inside a ranger truck?



From life jackets and rescue equipment to protective gear for the ranger, Tulsa District rangers carry the gear that helps them handle whatever their shift brings.



Take a look inside a ranger truck and learn more about the responsibilities our rangers take on every day.



As National Ranger Day approaches on July 31, we are highlighting the people who help protect our public lands, support safe recreation and serve the millions of visitors who visit Tulsa District Lakes each year.



Copyright Note: This project includes copyrighted music licensed for use by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers via Megatrax.