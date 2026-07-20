What's inside a ranger truck?
From life jackets and rescue equipment to protective gear for the ranger, Tulsa District rangers carry the gear that helps them handle whatever their shift brings.
Take a look inside a ranger truck and learn more about the responsibilities our rangers take on every day.
As National Ranger Day approaches on July 31, we are highlighting the people who help protect our public lands, support safe recreation and serve the millions of visitors who visit Tulsa District Lakes each year.
Copyright Note: This project includes copyrighted music licensed for use by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers via Megatrax.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 08:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015487
|VIRIN:
|260709-A-MW145-1222
|Filename:
|DOD_111852646
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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