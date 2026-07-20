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    What's inside a ranger truck

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    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2026

    Video by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    What's inside a ranger truck?

    From life jackets and rescue equipment to protective gear for the ranger, Tulsa District rangers carry the gear that helps them handle whatever their shift brings.

    Take a look inside a ranger truck and learn more about the responsibilities our rangers take on every day.

    As National Ranger Day approaches on July 31, we are highlighting the people who help protect our public lands, support safe recreation and serve the millions of visitors who visit Tulsa District Lakes each year.

    Copyright Note: This project includes copyrighted music licensed for use by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers via Megatrax.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 08:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015487
    VIRIN: 260709-A-MW145-1222
    Filename: DOD_111852646
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, What's inside a ranger truck, by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    National Ranger Day
    Tulsa District Lakes

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