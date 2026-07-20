USS George Washington Principal Assistants Series - ANAV

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015481" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A video displaying the role of the assistant navigator aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), July 21, 2026, while underway in the Philippines Sea. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premiere forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack D. Barnell)