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    USS George Washington Principal Assistants Series - ANAV

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    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.21.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Barnell 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    A video displaying the role of the assistant navigator aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), July 21, 2026, while underway in the Philippines Sea. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premiere forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack D. Barnell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 07:17
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1015481
    VIRIN: 260721-N-JG170-8007
    Filename: DOD_111852456
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, USS George Washington Principal Assistants Series - ANAV, by PO2 Jack Barnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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