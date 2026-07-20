The Army's Campus-Style Dining Venues transform the way the Army fuels its Soldiers by leveraging the experience of industry experts to operate restaurants on installations that provide more food options with better service, ambiance and hours. This video highlights how the kiosks work at these locations.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 17:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1015434
|VIRIN:
|260720-D-A5041-9292
|Filename:
|DOD_111851654
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Campus-Style Dining Venue Kiosk How-To, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.