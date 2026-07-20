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    Campus-Style Dining Venue Kiosk How-To

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    HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2026

    Courtesy Video

    III Armored Corps

    The Army's Campus-Style Dining Venues transform the way the Army fuels its Soldiers by leveraging the experience of industry experts to operate restaurants on installations that provide more food options with better service, ambiance and hours. This video highlights how the kiosks work at these locations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 17:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1015434
    VIRIN: 260720-D-A5041-9292
    Filename: DOD_111851654
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: HOOD, TEXAS, US

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    This work, Campus-Style Dining Venue Kiosk How-To, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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