Military Medicine 250 video podcast: Episode One – Evolution of Military Medicine

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“It’s like coming to an office full of superheroes.” -- Dr. Joseph Frechette, Air Force Medical Service Historian



Military medicine has been integral to achieving peace through strength since the earliest days of our Nation's history. The individuals and institutions that heal our warriors and keep them ready for the fight have a legacy of courage, innovation, and vision in the face of adversity. As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, the Military Health System honors the legacy of remarkable medical heroes and recognizes the significant medical advances pioneered by innovation.



In this first episode of the Military Medicine 250 video podcast, Peter J. Graves, from Military Health System Strategic Communication and Public Affairs, sits down with Dr. Joseph Frechette, senior historian for the Air Force Medical Service. Documenting centuries of lifesaving breakthroughs, Dr. Frechette describes his work as “coming to an office full of superheroes.”



Join them as they discuss the evolution of military medicine, highlighting key milestones such as George Washington's smallpox inoculations, the tactical lessons of Civil War medical history, and the rapid development of flight medicine and air evacuation.