(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Military Medicine 250 video podcast: Episode One – Evolution of Military Medicine

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.20.2026

    Video by Ken Cornwell 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    “It’s like coming to an office full of superheroes.” -- Dr. Joseph Frechette, Air Force Medical Service Historian

    Military medicine has been integral to achieving peace through strength since the earliest days of our Nation's history. The individuals and institutions that heal our warriors and keep them ready for the fight have a legacy of courage, innovation, and vision in the face of adversity. As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, the Military Health System honors the legacy of remarkable medical heroes and recognizes the significant medical advances pioneered by innovation.

    In this first episode of the Military Medicine 250 video podcast, Peter J. Graves, from Military Health System Strategic Communication and Public Affairs, sits down with Dr. Joseph Frechette, senior historian for the Air Force Medical Service. Documenting centuries of lifesaving breakthroughs, Dr. Frechette describes his work as “coming to an office full of superheroes.”

    Join them as they discuss the evolution of military medicine, highlighting key milestones such as George Washington's smallpox inoculations, the tactical lessons of Civil War medical history, and the rapid development of flight medicine and air evacuation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 16:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015429
    VIRIN: 260720-O-VT281-3337
    Filename: DOD_111851612
    Length: 00:12:36
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Medicine 250 video podcast: Episode One – Evolution of Military Medicine, by Ken Cornwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video