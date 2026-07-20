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    Col. Seekamp participates in immersion across Joint Base Andrews

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    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Mauricio Hidalgo 

    316th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Karl W. Seekamp, 316th Wing and installation commander, visits the tactical fitness center, Family Readiness Center and Joint Base Andrews Library during an immersion tour at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 16, 2026. Leadership received a firsthand look at the daily operations of Fire Station 1 to gain an understanding of the practices they use to commit to readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kiora Brooks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 16:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015427
    VIRIN: 260720-F-LD289-1008
    Filename: DOD_111851574
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

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    This work, Col. Seekamp participates in immersion across Joint Base Andrews, by A1C Mauricio Hidalgo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Joint Base Andrews, Immersion, 316 Wing, Fire Station 1, Leadership

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