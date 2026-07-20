U.S. Air Force Col. Karl W. Seekamp, 316th Wing and installation commander, visits the tactical fitness center, Family Readiness Center and Joint Base Andrews Library during an immersion tour at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 16, 2026. Leadership received a firsthand look at the daily operations of Fire Station 1 to gain an understanding of the practices they use to commit to readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kiora Brooks)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 16:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015427
|VIRIN:
|260720-F-LD289-1008
|Filename:
|DOD_111851574
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Seekamp participates in immersion across Joint Base Andrews, by A1C Mauricio Hidalgo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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