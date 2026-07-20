Col. Seekamp participates in immersion across Joint Base Andrews

U.S. Air Force Col. Karl W. Seekamp, 316th Wing and installation commander, visits the tactical fitness center, Family Readiness Center and Joint Base Andrews Library during an immersion tour at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 16, 2026. The tour provided an opportunity for the new wing commander to engage with airmen and staff and gain an understanding of the services, programs and facilities available to support the installations mission and quality of life at Andrews. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kiora Brooks)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 16:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015426
|VIRIN:
|260720-F-LD289-1007
|Filename:
|DOD_111851568
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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