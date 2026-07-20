Col. Seekamp participates in immersion across Joint Base Andrews

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015426" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Col. Karl W. Seekamp, 316th Wing and installation commander, visits the tactical fitness center, Family Readiness Center and Joint Base Andrews Library during an immersion tour at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 16, 2026. The tour provided an opportunity for the new wing commander to engage with airmen and staff and gain an understanding of the services, programs and facilities available to support the installations mission and quality of life at Andrews. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kiora Brooks)