Physical Modeling with the ERDC R&D Fabrication Shop

At ERDC, physical models play a key role in how we solve complex challenges, and the R&D Fabrication Shop makes that all possible.
The R&D Shop helps turn innovative ideas into real-world solutions. Working side-by-side with researchers, the craftsmen build precision parts, customize components and rapidly adjust and refine model features. From custom frameworks to intricate scale structures, their work ensures accuracy, safety and innovation in every project.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 15:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1015413
|VIRIN:
|251212-D-HE363-6699
|Filename:
|DOD_111851360
|Length:
|00:05:56
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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