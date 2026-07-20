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    Physical Modeling with the ERDC R&D Fabrication Shop

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    UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Video by Jared Eastman  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center   

    At ERDC, physical models play a key role in how we solve complex challenges, and the R&D Fabrication Shop makes that all possible.

    The R&D Shop helps turn innovative ideas into real-world solutions. Working side-by-side with researchers, the craftsmen build precision parts, customize components and rapidly adjust and refine model features. From custom frameworks to intricate scale structures, their work ensures accuracy, safety and innovation in every project.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 15:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1015413
    VIRIN: 251212-D-HE363-6699
    Filename: DOD_111851360
    Length: 00:05:56
    Location: US

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    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

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    TAGS

    fabrication
    ERDC
    USACE
    Engineer Research & Development Center

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