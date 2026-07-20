Physical Modeling with the ERDC R&D Fabrication Shop

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015413" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

At ERDC, physical models play a key role in how we solve complex challenges, and the R&D Fabrication Shop makes that all possible.



The R&D Shop helps turn innovative ideas into real-world solutions. Working side-by-side with researchers, the craftsmen build precision parts, customize components and rapidly adjust and refine model features. From custom frameworks to intricate scale structures, their work ensures accuracy, safety and innovation in every project.