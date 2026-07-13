Keris Strike 26: Walking Blood Bank B-Roll Package

Illinois Army National Guardsmen with the 709th Medical Company Area Support conducted a joint walking blood bank class with soldiers of the Malaysian army during Exercise Keris Strike 26 near Kota Belud, Malaysia, July 17, 2026. Keris Strike is a long-standing and evolving military exercise designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen security among American, Australian and Malaysian military forces in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Wesley Richardson, 204th PAD)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 05:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015261
|VIRIN:
|260717-A-MF630-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111849991
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MY
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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