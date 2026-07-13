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    Keris Strike 26: Walking Blood Bank Workshop B-Roll

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    KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MALAYSIA

    07.17.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Carkeet IV 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    Illinois Army National Guardsmen with the 709th Medical Company Area Support conducted a joint walking blood bank class with soldiers of the Malaysian army during Exercise Keris Strike 26 near Kota Belud, Malaysia, July 17, 2026. Keris Strike is a long-standing and evolving military exercise designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen security among American, Australian and Malaysian military forces in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Wesley Richardson, 204th PAD)

    #kerisstrike26

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 04:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015259
    VIRIN: 260717-A-DB402-1697
    Filename: DOD_111849984
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MY

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Keris Strike 26: Walking Blood Bank Workshop B-Roll, by SFC John Carkeet IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    walking blood bank
    Illinois Army National Guard
    Malaysian Army
    #kerisstrike26
    Keris Strike 26

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