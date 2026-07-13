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    Building Capability Before the Call: 201st TPASE Trains to “Fight Tonight”

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    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Video by Maj. Jacqwayne Griffin 

    201st TPASE

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 201st Theater Public Affairs Support Element establish a Media Operations Center during a home-station training exercise in Bell, California. The training focused on the unit's ability to rapidly establish a command post within 48 hours to validate their readiness to deploy and support Large-Scale Combat Operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 02:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015255
    VIRIN: 260516-A-MG730-8487
    Filename: DOD_111849871
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: US

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