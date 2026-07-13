U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 201st Theater Public Affairs Support Element establish a Media Operations Center during a home-station training exercise in Bell, California. The training focused on the unit's ability to rapidly establish a command post within 48 hours to validate their readiness to deploy and support Large-Scale Combat Operations.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 02:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015249
|VIRIN:
|260516-A-MG730-2582
|Filename:
|DOD_111849825
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Building Capability Before the Call: 201st TPASE Trains to “Fight Tonight”, by MAJ Jacqwayne Griffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Building Capability Before the Call: 201st TPASE Trains to “Fight Tonight”
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