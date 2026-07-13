BELL, Calif. — Col. Krisha Andrews, commander of the 63rd Mission Command Support Group, observes Soldiers assigned to the 201st Theater Public Affairs Support Element as they establish a Media Operations Center during a readiness exercise in Bell, California, [Month, Date, Year]. Andrews visited the unit to validate their ability to rapidly establish communications in support of the Army Reserve's "fight tonight" operational posture
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 02:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015248
|VIRIN:
|260516-A-BW446-2129
|Filename:
|DOD_111849824
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Building Capability Before the Call: 201st TPASE Trains to “Fight Tonight”, by SFC True Thao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Building Capability Before the Call: 201st TPASE Trains to “Fight Tonight”
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