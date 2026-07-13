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    Building Capability Before the Call: 201st TPASE Trains to “Fight Tonight”

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    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class True Thao 

    201st TPASE

    BELL, Calif. — Col. Krisha Andrews, commander of the 63rd Mission Command Support Group, observes Soldiers assigned to the 201st Theater Public Affairs Support Element as they establish a Media Operations Center during a readiness exercise in Bell, California, [Month, Date, Year]. Andrews visited the unit to validate their ability to rapidly establish communications in support of the Army Reserve's "fight tonight" operational posture

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 02:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015248
    VIRIN: 260516-A-BW446-2129
    Filename: DOD_111849824
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: US

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    Media Operations Center
    201st TPASE

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