Video footage of U.S. Central Command launching the ninth consecutive evening of precision strikes further degrading Iranian military capabilities, released July 19, 2026. (U.S. Central Command video)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2026 22:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015246
|VIRIN:
|260719-D-D0477-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111849696
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|19
|High-Res. Downloads:
|19
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CENTCOM Ends Weekend Wave of Strikes Against Iran
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