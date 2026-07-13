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    CENTCOM Ends Weekend Wave of Strikes Against Iran

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2026

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    CENTCOM Ends Weekend Wave of Strikes Against Iran

    TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) successfully completed the ninth consecutive evening of strikes against Iran, July 19, at 10 p.m. ET.

    CENTCOM assets targeted Iranian military command centers, air defense and coastal surveillance sites, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and communications networks to further diminish Iran's ability to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

    The U.S. military is holding Iran accountable at the Commander in Chief's direction. CENTCOM forces remain highly vigilant, focused, lethal, and ready.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2026
    Date Posted: 07.19.2026 22:16
    Story ID: 570284
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 178
    Downloads: 0

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    CENTCOM Ends Weekend Wave of Strikes Against Iran

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