(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    SAIL250

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Sail 250 participate in multiple events throughout Norfolk, Baltimore, New York, and Boston as part of SAIL250. SAIL250 celebrates America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout various cities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.19.2026 01:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1015208
    VIRIN: 260719-M-DY519-1001
    Filename: DOD_111848872
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAIL250, by LCpl Donovan Pimentel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    blue green team
    USMC News
    America250
    Freedom250
    Sail250
    SAIL250ATLANTIC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video