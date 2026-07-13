U.S. Marines and Sailors with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Sail 250 participate in multiple events throughout Norfolk, Baltimore, New York, and Boston as part of SAIL250. SAIL250 celebrates America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout various cities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2026 01:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1015208
|VIRIN:
|260719-M-DY519-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111848872
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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