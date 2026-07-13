Video footage of U.S. forces launching precision strikes targeting Iranian military capabilities for the eighth consecutive night, released July 18, 2026. (U.S. Central Command video)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2026 23:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015206
|VIRIN:
|260718-D-D0477-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111848858
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. Completes 8th Consecutive Night of Strikes Against Iran, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Completes 8th Consecutive Night of Strikes Against Iran
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