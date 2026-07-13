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    U.S. Completes 8th Consecutive Night of Strikes Against Iran

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    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.18.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    Video footage of U.S. forces launching precision strikes targeting Iranian military capabilities for the eighth consecutive night, released July 18, 2026. (U.S. Central Command video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2026
    Date Posted: 07.18.2026 23:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015206
    VIRIN: 260718-D-D0477-3001
    Filename: DOD_111848858
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

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    U.S. Completes 8th Consecutive Night of Strikes Against Iran

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    TAGS

    Iran
    CENTCOM

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