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    U.S. Completes 8th Consecutive Night of Strikes Against Iran

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2026

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. Completes 8th Consecutive Night of Strikes Against Iran

    TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) completed another round of strikes against Iran on July 18 at 11:30 p.m. ET, at the Commander in Chief's direction.

    During the eighth consecutive night of U.S strikes, CENTCOM forces successfully hit Iranian military coastal surveillance and air defense facilities, maritime capabilities, and missile and drone storage sites to continue degrading Iranian military capabilities. American military assets also targeted Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces that launched attacks against U.S. service members in Jordan on July 17.

    More than 50,000 U.S. men and women in uniform are operating across the Middle East. They remain highly vigilant, focused, lethal, and ready.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2026
    Date Posted: 07.18.2026 23:42
    Story ID: 570270
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 206
    Downloads: 0

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    U.S. Completes 8th Consecutive Night of Strikes Against Iran

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