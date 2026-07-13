SLTE 4-26: 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment train with Mortars

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, conduct training with Mortars on Range 106 during Service Level Training Exercise 4-26 on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 17, 2026. SLTE 4-26 is designed to be a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force across all domains of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Isaac Llanez Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2026 11:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015204
|VIRIN:
|260717-M-FA566-1001
|PIN:
|20260717
|Filename:
|DOD_111848835
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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