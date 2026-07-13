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    SLTE 4-26: 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment Train with Attack Drones

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    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Video by Cpl. Isaac Llanez Delgado 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division conduct training with a Neros Archer first-person view drone on Range 110 during Service Level Training Exercise 4-26 on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 15, 2026. SLTE 4-26 is designed to be a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force across all domains of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video Cpl. Isaac Llanezdelgado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.19.2026 11:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015202
    VIRIN: 260715-M-FA566-1001
    PIN: 07152026
    Filename: DOD_111848829
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

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    This work, SLTE 4-26: 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment Train with Attack Drones, by Cpl Isaac Llanez Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    V2/2
    Camp Wilson
    USMCNews;
    Twentynine Palms
    Neros Archer FPV Drone
    SLTE 4-26

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