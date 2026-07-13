SLTE 4-26: JUMP 20-X Flight Launch B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015192" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Contractors with AeroVironment prepare JUMP 20-X with a Switchblade for a flight launch during Service Level Training Exercise 4-26 on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 16, 2026. The Switchblade is a small missile drone that is released from JUMP 20-x mid-flight and is controlled remotely by an operator to find a target and dive into it; while the JUMP 20-X is a Group 3 vertical takeoff and landing unmanned aircraft system designed for multi-domain operations across land and sea, combining the hovering capabilities of a multirotor with the range and efficiency of a fixed-wing plane. SLTE 4-26 is designed to be a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force across all domains of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Alexis French)