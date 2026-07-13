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    SLTE 4-26: JUMP 20-X Flight Launch B-Roll

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    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Video by Sgt. Alexis French 

    2nd Marine Division

    Contractors with AeroVironment prepare JUMP 20-X with a Switchblade for a flight launch during Service Level Training Exercise 4-26 on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 16, 2026. The Switchblade is a small missile drone that is released from JUMP 20-x mid-flight and is controlled remotely by an operator to find a target and dive into it; while the JUMP 20-X is a Group 3 vertical takeoff and landing unmanned aircraft system designed for multi-domain operations across land and sea, combining the hovering capabilities of a multirotor with the range and efficiency of a fixed-wing plane. SLTE 4-26 is designed to be a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force across all domains of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Alexis French)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.19.2026 11:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015192
    VIRIN: 260716-M-FJ221-1001
    Filename: DOD_111848678
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

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    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, SLTE 4-26: JUMP 20-X Flight Launch B-Roll, by Sgt Alexis French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Camp Wilson
    AeroVironment
    USMCNews
    Twentynine Palms
    SLTE 4-26
    JUMP 20-X

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