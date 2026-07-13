SLTE 4-26: JUMP 20-X Flight Launch B-Roll

Contractors with AeroVironment prepare JUMP 20-X with a Switchblade for a flight launch during Service Level Training Exercise 4-26 on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, July 16, 2026. The Switchblade is a small missile drone that is released from JUMP 20-x mid-flight and is controlled remotely by an operator to find a target and dive into it; while the JUMP 20-X is a Group 3 vertical takeoff and landing unmanned aircraft system designed for multi-domain operations across land and sea, combining the hovering capabilities of a multirotor with the range and efficiency of a fixed-wing plane. SLTE 4-26 is designed to be a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force across all domains of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Alexis French)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2026 11:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015192
|VIRIN:
|260716-M-FJ221-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111848678
|Length:
|00:03:23
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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