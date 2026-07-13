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    MCAS Yuma Change of Command

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    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alex Muntean 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Air Station Yuma conduct a change of command ceremony at MCAS Yuma, Arizona, July 17, 2026. The ceremony formally transferred authority and responsibility from Col. Jared K. Stone to Col. David J. Bennett. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alex G. Muntean, Lance Cpl. Christian Radosti, Lance Cpl. Alena Berumen, and courtesy footage by Adrik Vargas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 22:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015177
    VIRIN: 260718-M-MR899-9765
    Filename: DOD_111848246
    Length: 01:16:11
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US

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    This work, MCAS Yuma Change of Command, by LCpl Alex Muntean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MCAS Yuma
    Marines
    aviation
    change of command

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