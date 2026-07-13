MCAS Yuma Change of Command

U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Air Station Yuma conduct a change of command ceremony at MCAS Yuma, Arizona, July 17, 2026. The ceremony formally transferred authority and responsibility from Col. Jared K. Stone to Col. David J. Bennett. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alex G. Muntean, Lance Cpl. Christian Radosti, Lance Cpl. Alena Berumen, and courtesy footage by Adrik Vargas)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 22:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015177
|VIRIN:
|260718-M-MR899-9765
|Filename:
|DOD_111848246
|Length:
|01:16:11
|Location:
|YUMA, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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