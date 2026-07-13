Video footage of U.S. Central Command launching latest wave of precision strikes on strategic Iranian military sites, released July 17, 2026. (U.S. Central Command Video)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 22:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015176
|VIRIN:
|260717-D-D0477-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111848210
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
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CENTCOM Finishes Latest Wave of Strikes Against Iran
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