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    CENTCOM Finishes Latest Wave of Strikes Against Iran

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    CENTCOM Finishes Latest Wave of Strikes Against Iran

    TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. forces ended the seventh consecutive night of strikes against Iran on July 17 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

    U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) hit surveillance sites, military logistics infrastructure, underground weapons storage, and maritime capabilities. U.S. forces employed fighter aircraft, aerial drones, and warships in addition to other assets.

    CENTCOM continues to hold Iran accountable at the Commander in Chief's direction while fully enforcing a naval blockade against Iranian ports.

    More than 50,000 American service members are operating across the Middle East and remain vigilant, lethal, and ready.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 22:00
    Story ID: 570254
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 176
    Downloads: 0

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    CENTCOM Finishes Latest Wave of Strikes Against Iran

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    CENTCOM

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