36th ID celebrates 109th birthday

The 36th Infantry Division Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Brad Bowlin, and members of the 36th Inf. Div. Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion wish the division a happy 109th birthday on July 18, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 20:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1015172
|VIRIN:
|260718-Z-ZS897-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111848164
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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