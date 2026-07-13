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    36th ID celebrates 109th birthday

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    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christina Clardy 

    36th Infantry Division (TXARNG)

    The 36th Infantry Division Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Brad Bowlin, and members of the 36th Inf. Div. Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion wish the division a happy 109th birthday on July 18, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 20:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1015172
    VIRIN: 260718-Z-ZS897-1001
    Filename: DOD_111848164
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: TEXAS, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 36th ID celebrates 109th birthday, by SSG Christina Clardy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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