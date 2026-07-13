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    Overnight Tremie Concrete Placement at Dry Dock 5 (P-209)

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    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2026

    Video by Jhewel Felipe 

    Officer in Charge of Construction Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

    Crews conducted an overnight tremie concrete placement for Dry Dock 5 (P-209), managed by Officer in Charge of Construction Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard (OICC PHNSY), at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 10, 2026.

    During the operation, crews placed 450 cubic yards of concrete using six concrete trucks. The concrete traveled through a tremie pipe, a vertical pipe designed to deliver concrete below the water’s surface without mixing it with the surrounding water.

    This video documents the underwater concrete placement process as construction continues on Dry Dock 5. (U.S. Navy video by Jhewel Felipe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 18:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1015164
    VIRIN: 260710-N-HT002-1433
    Filename: DOD_111847981
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

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    This work, Overnight Tremie Concrete Placement at Dry Dock 5 (P-209), by Jhewel Felipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Underwater Concrete
    Tremie Concrete
    OICCPHNSY
    P-209
    Officer in Charge of Construction Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

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