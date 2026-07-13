Overnight Tremie Concrete Placement at Dry Dock 5 (P-209)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015164" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Crews conducted an overnight tremie concrete placement for Dry Dock 5 (P-209), managed by Officer in Charge of Construction Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard (OICC PHNSY), at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 10, 2026.



During the operation, crews placed 450 cubic yards of concrete using six concrete trucks. The concrete traveled through a tremie pipe, a vertical pipe designed to deliver concrete below the water’s surface without mixing it with the surrounding water.



This video documents the underwater concrete placement process as construction continues on Dry Dock 5. (U.S. Navy video by Jhewel Felipe)