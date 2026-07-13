Crews conducted an overnight tremie concrete placement for Dry Dock 5 (P-209), managed by Officer in Charge of Construction Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard (OICC PHNSY), at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 10, 2026.
During the operation, crews placed 450 cubic yards of concrete using six concrete trucks. The concrete traveled through a tremie pipe, a vertical pipe designed to deliver concrete below the water’s surface without mixing it with the surrounding water.
This video documents the underwater concrete placement process as construction continues on Dry Dock 5. (U.S. Navy video by Jhewel Felipe)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 18:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1015164
|VIRIN:
|260710-N-HT002-1433
|Filename:
|DOD_111847981
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Overnight Tremie Concrete Placement at Dry Dock 5 (P-209), by Jhewel Felipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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