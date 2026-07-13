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    Silent City – Loring AFB

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    MAINE, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis 

    158th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 158th Security Forces Squadron, Vermont Air National Guard, take part in an immersive field training exercise at Loring Air Force Base in Limestone, Maine, June 30, 2026. These Airmen practiced securing and operating out of an austere airfield, while also training skills in close quarters combat, patrolling, and convoying. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Raymond LaChance and Senior Master Sgt Michael Davis) (Music licensed from GMP Music: "Dystopia", "Body Count", "Interstellar Dreams")

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 13:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1015126
    VIRIN: 260717-Z-CB896-3875
    Filename: DOD_111847220
    Length: 00:06:35
    Location: MAINE, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Silent City – Loring AFB, by SMSgt Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    security forces; military; air national guard; vermont; exercise

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