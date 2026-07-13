Silent City – Loring AFB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1015126" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 158th Security Forces Squadron, Vermont Air National Guard, take part in an immersive field training exercise at Loring Air Force Base in Limestone, Maine, June 30, 2026. These Airmen practiced securing and operating out of an austere airfield, while also training skills in close quarters combat, patrolling, and convoying. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Raymond LaChance and Senior Master Sgt Michael Davis) (Music licensed from GMP Music: "Dystopia", "Body Count", "Interstellar Dreams")