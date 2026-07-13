Silent City – Loring AFB

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 158th Security Forces Squadron, Vermont Air National Guard, take part in an immersive field training exercise at Loring Air Force Base in Limestone, Maine, June 30, 2026. These Airmen practiced securing and operating out of an austere airfield, while also training skills in close quarters combat, patrolling, and convoying. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Raymond LaChance and Senior Master Sgt Michael Davis) (Music licensed from GMP Music: "Dystopia", "Body Count", "Interstellar Dreams")
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 13:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1015126
|VIRIN:
|260717-Z-CB896-3875
|Filename:
|DOD_111847220
|Length:
|00:06:35
|Location:
|MAINE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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