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    726 EMSS Fly Away Security Team Airmen refine tactical airframe integration

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    DJIBOUTI

    06.29.2026

    Video by Pfc. Luis Gautier-Martinez 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    The FASEX brought together aircrew from the 75th EAS and 726th EMSS, FAST Airmen to exercise a contact scenario focused on uniting Security Forces’ tactics and understanding with airlift crews to establish a unified defense against potential adversaries in high-threat regions.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 13:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1015120
    VIRIN: 260630-A-GO101-1001
    Filename: DOD_111847065
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: DJ

    Video Analytics

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    This work, 726 EMSS Fly Away Security Team Airmen refine tactical airframe integration, by PFC Luis Gautier-Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    726 EMSS Fly Away Security Team Airmen refine tactical airframe integration

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    TAGS

    USAFRICOM
    449th Air Expeditionary Group
    406th Air Expeditionary Wing
    USAFE
    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

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