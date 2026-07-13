The FASEX brought together aircrew from the 75th EAS and 726th EMSS, FAST Airmen to exercise a contact scenario focused on uniting Security Forces’ tactics and understanding with airlift crews to establish a unified defense against potential adversaries in high-threat regions.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 13:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1015120
|VIRIN:
|260630-A-GO101-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111847065
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|DJ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 726 EMSS Fly Away Security Team Airmen refine tactical airframe integration, by PFC Luis Gautier-Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
726 EMSS Fly Away Security Team Airmen refine tactical airframe integration
No keywords found.