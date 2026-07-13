726 EMSS Fly Away Security Team Airmen refine tactical airframe integration

Photo By Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie | From left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Javier Berganza, 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron Fly Away Security team lead, Airman First Class Hayden Hardin, FAST member, and Staff. Sgt. Matthew Weiner, FAST lead, completed a final review, before executing the FASEX 26.2, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 30, 2026. The FASEX brought together aircrew from the 75th EAS and 726th EMSS, FAST Airmen to exercise a contact scenario focused on uniting Security Forces’ tactics and understanding with airlift crews to establish a unified defense against potential adversaries in high-threat regions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie) see less | View Image Page

In the morning, a U.S. Air Force C-130J completes a combat landing to deliver key cargo to the mission, as the ramp begins to open shots are heard in the distance, mortars begin landing within a few meters. The first thought, “This is why we train,” and the Airmen of the Fly Away Security Team, or FAST, from the 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron go into action.

The initiative FASEX 26.2, which was held on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 30, 2026, focused on uniting security forces tactics and understanding with airlift crews to establish a unified defense against potential adversaries in high-threat regions, that was held on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 30, 2026.

“These types of exercises practice and refresh the tactics, techniques, and procedures used between the 726th EMSS and the 75th EAS to protect high-value assets during transport,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Dula, 726th EMSS, FAST non-commissioned officer in charge. “This training ensures operational readiness, guaranteeing that our Fly Away Security teams can be forward-deployed anytime and anywhere to support AFRICOM mission sets."

During the simulated crisis scenario aboard the C-130J Super Hercules, Airmen practiced tactical defensive maneuvers and streamlined communication methods between all parties.

Hands-on exercises like this are designed to remove communication barriers between different military specialties, preparing them for immediate deployment, when the time is needed.

“Gaining a better understanding of how our flying partners and the 726th EMSS FAST operate out on a mission allowed us to expand on our roles and responsibilities, driving a more cohesive relationship between our two squadrons,” Dula said. “Ultimately, providing hands-on, realistic training to the teams involved will enhance our mission readiness and ensure we can deliver the fight when called upon.”

Focusing on force protection and crisis readiness, requires training under realistic conditions, allowing the units to build the adaptability needed to secure critical air mobility platforms. Cultivating highly skilled, adaptable Airmen ensures the 406th AEW can maintain uninterrupted operations and protect vital resources across the region.

When C-130Js deploy to volatile or remote environments with insufficient local security, the aircrews from the 75 EAS rely on Security Forces "Fly Away" Security Teams who ride along to provide point defense,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brown, 75th EAS commander. “Integrating with FAST teammates during static aircraft loading provides an opportunity to exercise complex tactical procedures without the physical or financial risks associated with an active flight line.

“The training provides a safe environment where errors can be identified and corrected immediately, preventing catastrophic mistakes during live operations. Both aircrew and FAST benefit from the training.”

Ultimately, the exercise ensured that both aircrews and security teams will execute their missions without friction, protecting both the personnel and the aircraft.