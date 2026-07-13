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    Inaugural Sergeants Course, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

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    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.05.2026

    Video by Cpl. Saul Hernandez 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Marine Aircraft Group 12 hosts a Sergeants Course on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 6, 2026. The inaugural resident sergeants course expanded professional military education opportunities for Marines stationed in Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Saul Hernandez Cpl. Eliza Fremont)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 01:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1015060
    VIRIN: 260706-M-RU004-1009
    Filename: DOD_111845568
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

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    TAGS

    overseas
    Sergeants course
    MAG12
    professioanl military education
    INDOPACOM
    tradition

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