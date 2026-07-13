Inaugural Sergeants Course, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

Marine Aircraft Group 12 hosts a Sergeants Course on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 6, 2026. The inaugural resident sergeants course expanded professional military education opportunities for Marines stationed in Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Saul Hernandez Cpl. Eliza Fremont)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 01:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1015060
|VIRIN:
|260706-M-RU004-1009
|Filename:
|DOD_111845568
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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