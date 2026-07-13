Video of U.S. forces launching aircraft and precision munitions against Iranian military targets, released July 16, 2026. (U.S. Central Command Video)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 21:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015047
|VIRIN:
|260716-D-D0477-3002
|Filename:
|DOD_111845383
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|12
|High-Res. Downloads:
|12
This work, U.S. Successfully Completes New Strikes in Iran, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Successfully Completes New Strikes in Iran
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