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    U.S. Successfully Completes New Strikes in Iran

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. Successfully Completes New Strikes in Iran

    TAMPA, Fla. — Today at 9:40 p.m. ET, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) completed its latest major wave of strikes against Iran.

    U.S. forces, including fighter jets, aerial drones, and warships, launched precision munitions that hit dozens of Iranian military targets such as coastal surveillance and air defense sites, military logistics infrastructure, and maritime capabilities. This was the sixth consecutive night of U.S. strikes against Iran.

    At the Commander in Chief's direction, CENTCOM is further degrading Iranian military capabilities and holding Iran accountable for recent attacks on commercial shipping.

    More than 50,000 U.S. service members are operating across the Middle East and remain vigilant, lethal, and ready.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 21:53
    Story ID: 570137
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 41
    Downloads: 0

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    U.S. Successfully Completes New Strikes in Iran

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    Iran
    CENTCOM

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