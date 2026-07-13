(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Red Friday Shoutout, RP3 Jesiah Guerrero, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.09.2026

    Video by Cpl. Eliza Fremont 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Navy Religious Program Specialist 3rd Class Jesiah Guerrero gives a shoutout to his family from the chapel of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 10, 2026. Remember Everyone Deployed (R.E.D.) Friday is a campaign to honor service members deployed worldwide, remembering the courage, bravery, and sacrifice of service members every day. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eliza Fremont)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 20:43
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1015018
    VIRIN: 260710-M-MJ417-2003
    PIN: 260710
    Filename: DOD_111845257
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Friday Shoutout, RP3 Jesiah Guerrero, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, 2026, by Cpl Eliza Fremont, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Religious Program Specialist
    Navy Chaplain
    RP
    chapel
    MCAS Iwakuni
    RED Friday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media