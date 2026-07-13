Red Friday Shoutout, RP3 Jesiah Guerrero, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, 2026

U.S. Navy Religious Program Specialist 3rd Class Jesiah Guerrero gives a shoutout to his family from the chapel of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 10, 2026. Remember Everyone Deployed (R.E.D.) Friday is a campaign to honor service members deployed worldwide, remembering the courage, bravery, and sacrifice of service members every day. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eliza Fremont)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 20:43
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1015018
|VIRIN:
|260710-M-MJ417-2003
|PIN:
|260710
|Filename:
|DOD_111845257
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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