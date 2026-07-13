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    Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band perform at Fort Hood

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    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2026

    Video by Spc. Bowden Drake-Deese 

    III Armored Corps

    Soldiers, Families and Civilians all gathered on Sudowski Field outside III Armored Corps Headquarters for a free concert from the Lt. Dan Band with Gary Sinise courtesy of the Gary Sinise Foundation at Fort Hood, Texas, July 10, 2026. The Fort Hood Directorate of Family Morale Welfare & Recreation provided a wide range of activities and food trucks for concert patrons to choose from. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Drake Deese-Bowden)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 18:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014979
    VIRIN: 260710-A-IY818-2617
    Filename: DOD_111844674
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

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    This work, Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band perform at Fort Hood, by SPC Bowden Drake-Deese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Hood MWR
    Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band
    Fort Hood
    III Armored Corps

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