Soldiers, Families and Civilians all gathered on Sudowski Field outside III Armored Corps Headquarters for a free concert from the Lt. Dan Band with Gary Sinise courtesy of the Gary Sinise Foundation at Fort Hood, Texas, July 10, 2026. The Fort Hood Directorate of Family Morale Welfare & Recreation provided a wide range of activities and food trucks for concert patrons to choose from. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Drake Deese-Bowden)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 18:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014979
|VIRIN:
|260710-A-IY818-2617
|Filename:
|DOD_111844674
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band perform at Fort Hood, by SPC Bowden Drake-Deese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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