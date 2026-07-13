Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band perform at Fort Hood

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014979" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers, Families and Civilians all gathered on Sudowski Field outside III Armored Corps Headquarters for a free concert from the Lt. Dan Band with Gary Sinise courtesy of the Gary Sinise Foundation at Fort Hood, Texas, July 10, 2026. The Fort Hood Directorate of Family Morale Welfare & Recreation provided a wide range of activities and food trucks for concert patrons to choose from. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Drake Deese-Bowden)