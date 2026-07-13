2025 Fort Hood Thanksgiving Prep

U.S. Army culinary specialists with 1st Cavalry Division prepare Thanksgiving meals at Phantom Centralized Hub and Operation Iraqi Freedom Dining Facilities at Fort Hood, Texas, Nov. 24, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Patrick M. Connery)
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 15:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014971
|VIRIN:
|251124-A-VT268-2988
|Filename:
|DOD_111844546
|Length:
|00:05:33
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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