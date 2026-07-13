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    2025 Fort Hood Thanksgiving Prep

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    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2025

    Video by Spc. Patrick Connery 

    III Armored Corps

    U.S. Army culinary specialists with 1st Cavalry Division prepare Thanksgiving meals at Phantom Centralized Hub and Operation Iraqi Freedom Dining Facilities at Fort Hood, Texas, Nov. 24, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Patrick M. Connery)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 15:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014971
    VIRIN: 251124-A-VT268-2988
    Filename: DOD_111844546
    Length: 00:05:33
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Fort Hood Thanksgiving Prep, by SPC Patrick Connery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Hood
    Thanksgiving

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