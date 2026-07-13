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    AFLCMC PAE Training

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    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Video by Cliffton Thoroughman 

    88th Air Base Wing

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s PAE Training program’s mission is to develop, deliver, and sustain integrated training capabilities to employ war-winning airpower. Their vision is to be the trusted provider of adaptive and innovative training capabilities - on target, every time. The PAE Training program consist of 4 major pillars that are dedicated to achieve the mission and vision: these are the Simulators, T-7 Red Hawk Division, Legacy Training Aircraft Division, and the Advanced Training Capabilities Division. July 16 2026 (U.S. Air Force video by Cliff Thoroughman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 15:27
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1014965
    VIRIN: 260716-F-SX629-8614
    Filename: DOD_111844483
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

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    This work, AFLCMC PAE Training, by Cliffton Thoroughman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AFMC
    PAE Training

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