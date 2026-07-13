AFLCMC PAE Training

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s PAE Training program’s mission is to develop, deliver, and sustain integrated training capabilities to employ war-winning airpower. Their vision is to be the trusted provider of adaptive and innovative training capabilities - on target, every time. The PAE Training program consist of 4 major pillars that are dedicated to achieve the mission and vision: these are the Simulators, T-7 Red Hawk Division, Legacy Training Aircraft Division, and the Advanced Training Capabilities Division. July 16 2026 (U.S. Air Force video by Cliff Thoroughman)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 15:27
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1014965
|VIRIN:
|260716-F-SX629-8614
|Filename:
|DOD_111844483
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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