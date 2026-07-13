2nd Intelligence Battalion, Headquarters Company Shooting Competition

U.S. Marines with 2nd Intelligence Battalion, II Marine Expeditionary Force, compete in a live-fire shooting competition on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 14, 2026. The multi-stage competition was designed to evaluate shooters on speed, accuracy, and decision-making while moving through dynamic environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nathan Pintar)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 13:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014940
|VIRIN:
|260715-M-JM268-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111844247
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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