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    2nd Intelligence Battalion, Headquarters Company Shooting Competition

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    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Nathan Pintar 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Intelligence Battalion, II Marine Expeditionary Force, compete in a live-fire shooting competition on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 14, 2026. The multi-stage competition was designed to evaluate shooters on speed, accuracy, and decision-making while moving through dynamic environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nathan Pintar)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 13:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014940
    VIRIN: 260715-M-JM268-2001
    Filename: DOD_111844247
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    TAGS

    II MEF
    shooting competition
    2nd Inteligence Battalion

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