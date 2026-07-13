Video footage released of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) launching aircraft and precision munitions against Iranian military targets, released July 15, 2026. (U.S. Central Command Video)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 21:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014869
|VIRIN:
|260715-D-D0477-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_111842991
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
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Latest Wave of U.S. Strikes Against Iran Completed
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