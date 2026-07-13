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    Latest Wave of U.S. Strikes Against Iran Completed

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    TAMPA Fla. — U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) ended an evening wave of strikes against Iran at 9 p.m. ET on July 15.

    U.S. forces struck Iranian command centers, air defense sites, missile and drone capabilities, and coastal surveillance facilities to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten innocent mariners crewing commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM used precision munitions to hit targets in multiple locations including Bandar Abbas.

    Earlier this morning, American forces struck coastal defense and cruise missile sites on Greater Tunb Island during a 90-minute wave.

    The U.S. military is holding Iran accountable at the Commander in Chief's direction.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 21:25
    Story ID: 570042
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 427
    Downloads: 1

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    Latest Wave of U.S. Strikes Against Iran Completed

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    Iran
    CENTCOM

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