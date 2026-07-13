U.S. forces enforce naval blockade measures against Iran, July 15, by disabling an unladen oil tanker attempting to sail toward an Iranian port in the Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Central Command Video)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 17:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014825
|VIRIN:
|260715-D-D0477-1008
|Filename:
|DOD_111842593
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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U.S. Forces Disable Non-Compliant Vessel in Arabian Gulf
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