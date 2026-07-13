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    U.S. Forces Disable Non-Compliant Vessel in Arabian Gulf

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    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.15.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. forces enforce naval blockade measures against Iran, July 15, by disabling an unladen oil tanker attempting to sail toward an Iranian port in the Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Central Command Video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 17:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014825
    VIRIN: 260715-D-D0477-1008
    Filename: DOD_111842593
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

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    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    U.S. Forces Disable Non-Compliant Vessel in Arabian Gulf

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    TAGS

    blockade
    CENTCOM

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