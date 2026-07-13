(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    U.S. Forces Disable Non-Compliant Vessel in Arabian Gulf

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. Forces Disable Non-Compliant Vessel in Arabian Gulf

    TAMPA, Fla. —U.S. forces enforced naval blockade measures against Iran, July 15, by disabling an unladen oil tanker attempting to sail toward an Iranian port in the Arabian Gulf.

    U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces observed Curacao-flagged M/T Belma transiting international waters toward Kharg Island. The commercial vessel ignored multiple warnings as it attempted to violate the U.S. blockade. A U.S. aircraft disabled the vessel after firing hellfire missiles into the ship’s smokestack. The ship is no longer transiting to Iran.

    U.S. forces resumed the naval blockade against vessels transiting to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas at 4 p.m. ET on July 14. During the first 24 hours of enforcement, CENTCOM has redirected two compliant commercial vessels and disabled one non-compliant vessel.

    U.S. forces remain vigilant and prepared to ensure full compliance.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 17:01
    Story ID: 570021
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 119
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Forces Disable Non-Compliant Vessel in Arabian Gulf, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    U.S. Forces Disable Non-Compliant Vessel in Arabian Gulf

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Blockade
    CENTCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version