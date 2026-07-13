This B-roll uses the U.S. Army's "Old Guard" Fife and Bugle Corps to bracket July 4th celebrations across the United States from sea to shining sea. Originally used as a backdrop for the 106th Army Band.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 16:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014820
|VIRIN:
|260704-Z-DR641-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111842561
|Length:
|00:09:47
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, America Celebrates 250, by 1SG Jim Heuston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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