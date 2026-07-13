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    America Celebrates 250

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    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Video by 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    This B-roll uses the U.S. Army's "Old Guard" Fife and Bugle Corps to bracket July 4th celebrations across the United States from sea to shining sea. Originally used as a backdrop for the 106th Army Band.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 16:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014820
    VIRIN: 260704-Z-DR641-1001
    Filename: DOD_111842561
    Length: 00:09:47
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America Celebrates 250, by 1SG Jim Heuston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    America 250 Birthday

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