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    Boston Wrap Up

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    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alisha Bard and Lance Cpl. Gelissa Reginald

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine and Sailors with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Sail 250, take part in multiple events across Boston, Massachusetts, as part of SAIL250 Boston. SAIL250 Boston celebrates America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout the city.  (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gelissa Reginald and Lance Cpl. Alisha Bard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 16:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014815
    VIRIN: 260715-M-PF123-1001
    Filename: DOD_111842485
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Boston Wrap Up, by LCpl Alisha Bard and LCpl Gelissa Reginald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USMC News
    America250
    freedom250
    Sail 250
    SAIL250ATLANTIC
    SAIL250Boston
    Fleet Week Boston

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