U.S. Marine and Sailors with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Sail 250, take part in multiple events across Boston, Massachusetts, as part of SAIL250 Boston. SAIL250 Boston celebrates America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout the city. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gelissa Reginald and Lance Cpl. Alisha Bard)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 16:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014815
|VIRIN:
|260715-M-PF123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111842485
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Boston Wrap Up, by LCpl Alisha Bard and LCpl Gelissa Reginald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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