Earth Sciences Are the Foundation of Our Structures

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014814" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District conducted public outreach during the annual Tulsa Rock and Mineral Show at Expo Square in Tulsa, Oklahoma, July 10 through the 12 to reinforce earth science education and demonstrate why geology and geotechnical engineering are vital elements of water resource projects and military construction projects in the Army Corps of Engineers.



Rhianna Hardy-Janisch, civil engineer, USACE, Tulsa District and a member of the Tulsa Rock and Mineral Society, which hosts the annual earth science show, explained that geotechnical engineering and geology are foundational fields in infrastructure from investigations to construction.