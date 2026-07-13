The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District conducted public outreach during the annual Tulsa Rock and Mineral Show at Expo Square in Tulsa, Oklahoma, July 10 through the 12 to reinforce earth science education and demonstrate why geology and geotechnical engineering are vital elements of water resource projects and military construction projects in the Army Corps of Engineers.
Rhianna Hardy-Janisch, civil engineer, USACE, Tulsa District and a member of the Tulsa Rock and Mineral Society, which hosts the annual earth science show, explained that geotechnical engineering and geology are foundational fields in infrastructure from investigations to construction.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 16:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014814
|VIRIN:
|260712-A-PO406-9348
|Filename:
|DOD_111842451
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Earth Sciences Are the Foundation of Our Structures, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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