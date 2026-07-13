181st MFTB OC/Ts Support OSJ Reel

U.S. Army Observer, Coach, and Trainers from the 181st Infantry Brigade, First Army, support Operational Sentinel Justice (OSJ) at Camp Shelby, Miss., from 4-21 June, 2026. OSJ is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)
Background music is "Energetic Rock" by BFC Music.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 13:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1014779
|VIRIN:
|260715-A-QI027-8952
|Filename:
|DOD_111841824
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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