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    181st MFTB OC/Ts Support OSJ Reel

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    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham 

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    U.S. Army Observer, Coach, and Trainers from the 181st Infantry Brigade, First Army, support Operational Sentinel Justice (OSJ) at Camp Shelby, Miss., from 4-21 June, 2026. OSJ is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)

    Background music is "Energetic Rock" by BFC Music.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 13:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1014779
    VIRIN: 260715-A-QI027-8952
    Filename: DOD_111841824
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US

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    TAGS

    First Army
    OC/T
    TAFF
    181st MFTB
    Eagle Brigade
    OperationSentinelJustice

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