(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    OC/T Current Operations Chief Supports OSJ

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham 

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    U.S. Army Maj. Jon E. Toyne, current operations chief, 181st Infantry Brigade, First Army, speaks on the brigade’s involvement during Operational Sentinel Justice (OSJ) at Camp Shelby, Miss., from 4-21 June, 2026. OSJ is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 13:53
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1014777
    VIRIN: 260715-A-QI027-4032
    Filename: DOD_111841818
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OC/T Current Operations Chief Supports OSJ, by SSG Avery Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Army
    CUOPS
    OC/T
    181st MFTB
    Eagle Brigade
    OperationSentinelJustice

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video