MP OC/T Supports OSJ

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Devin G. Deleon, a military police observer, coach, and trainer with 1-310th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 181st Infantry Brigade, First Army, speaks about his mission during Operational Sentinel Justice (OSJ) at Camp Shelby, Miss., from 4-21 June, 2026. OSJ is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 13:52
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1014776
|VIRIN:
|260715-A-QI027-7601
|Filename:
|DOD_111841815
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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